Seascape Capital Management Purchases 275 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.29. 4,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,161. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $176.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.