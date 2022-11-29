Seascape Capital Management Purchases 224 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 271,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 114,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,489. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $345.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.