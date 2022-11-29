Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $844.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,853. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $861.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

