Seascape Capital Management Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. 39,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,554. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

