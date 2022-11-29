Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$83,400.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$411,996.

Michael George Skurski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.14, for a total value of C$85,700.00.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of SEA traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.