Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Down 40.8% in November

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 897,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

SCU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,512. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,049 shares of company stock worth $984,387. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 98,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

