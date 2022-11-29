Sculptor Capital LP Sells 93,385 Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,385 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.20% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

