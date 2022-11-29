Sculptor Capital LP Sells 343,388 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,388 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.42% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $322,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $436,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

