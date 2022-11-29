Sculptor Capital LP Sells 185,560 Shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,560 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.90% of Levere worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter worth $103,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter worth $10,915,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Levere by 7.4% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levere in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Levere by 375.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 450,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levere Price Performance

Levere stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

