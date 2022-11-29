Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMGA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.29.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

