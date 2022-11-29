Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.33% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $5,958,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,484,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $6,955,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the second quarter worth $7,717,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

