Sculptor Capital LP Has $5.41 Million Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,649 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.65% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 248,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter.

HSAQ stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

