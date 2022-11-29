Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.18% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $23,291,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,511,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000.

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

