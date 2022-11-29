Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.42% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $9,035,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $344,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 281.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 48,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

