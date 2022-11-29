Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.08% of UTA Acquisition worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAA opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

