Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,898 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $9,558,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $6,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,977,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,428,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

