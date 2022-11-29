Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 60,554 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

