Sculati Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. 127,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,467. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.