Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 270,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 470,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,312. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.