Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,384,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period.

XSLV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

