Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

