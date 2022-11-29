Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 187.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,528. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

