S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 48,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,280. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

