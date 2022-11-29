S&CO Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 53.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.35 and a 200 day moving average of $253.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

