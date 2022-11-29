ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Stock Position Decreased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,867 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of SCOB stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of -0.02.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

