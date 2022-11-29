Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 79.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

NYSE TAP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.