Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,267. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.