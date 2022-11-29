Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $317.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,571. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

