Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $271.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

