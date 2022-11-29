Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 473.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.