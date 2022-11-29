Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,452,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,198,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

