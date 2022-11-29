Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Karooooo accounts for 1.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $521.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.34. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

