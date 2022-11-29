Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 602,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,186,580. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

