Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. 12,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

