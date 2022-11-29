Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.38

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHNWF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 510 ($6.10) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.49) to GBX 520 ($6.22) in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
