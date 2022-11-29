Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,928 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

