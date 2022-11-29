Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115,586 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

