Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 832,621 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

