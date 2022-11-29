Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 235,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,812. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.