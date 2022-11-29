Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 447,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.50. 1,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,972. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

