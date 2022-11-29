Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 205,906 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

