Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23.09 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $4,515.09 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.14 or 0.07374158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00075872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

