SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $174,257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.07.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

SAP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. 18,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.77. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

