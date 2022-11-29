Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Santos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 161,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.
Santos Company Profile
