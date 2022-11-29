Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($77.32) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.50 ($70.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DHER traded down €0.51 ($0.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.94 ($41.18). The stock had a trading volume of 421,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.54. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.62) and a twelve month high of €123.60 ($127.42).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

