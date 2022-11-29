Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 896,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 8,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

SACH has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

