Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCLFW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

