Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $52.93 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,066,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,929,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 8,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.