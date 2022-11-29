Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,473,013 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,473,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,638,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.58. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.