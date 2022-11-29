Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 85,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

